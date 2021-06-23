comScore Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Don't Get to "Distance" From Donald

No, Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Don’t Get to “Distance Themselves” From the Former President

Sorry, kids, but that Donald Trump stink is impossible to wash off.

Jun 23rd, 2021

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on the South Lawn of the White House

It’s a little too late for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to be trying to distance themselves from their former-president father, whose administration they worked in, but that isn’t going to stop them from trying! According to CNN, the former President “complains for several hours about the ‘stolen’ 2020 election” and that his continued frustrations and discussions about reentering politics have formed a gap between the former president, his daughter, and his son-in-law. And honestly? I don’t care and have zero sympathy for them.

As CNN went on to explain, “A large part of the reason for the separation is Trump’s constant harping on the past and his inability to move on.” I do agree that former President Donald Trump needs to accept that he lost the presidential election, but I think we absolutely need to remember the divide that was constantly being fed by the Trump presidency and those around him, including Ivanka and Kushner. They were just as involved when it comes to his legacy.

So, no. You don’t get to brush off what happened at the White House for a “less complicated life” after benefiting to the tune of millions from the Trump presidency, which stood by and watched as Americans died during this pandemic. You don’t get to wash away the lies, the pandering, and the hypocrisy that you were a part of when it comes to the 4+ years of non-stop attacks on our democracy that you were part of. No. You can’t undo what you broke because you crossed the line because the Trump empire was more important than the people of the United States of America.

We all know that any “distancing” from Donald Trump’s election lies or the awful vitriol of his supporters is purely for appearances and to save their own “brand,” not because they actually care about right and wrong, and Twitter seems to agree, too.

