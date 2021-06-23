No, Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Don’t Get to “Distance Themselves” From the Former President

It’s a little too late for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to be trying to distance themselves from their former-president father, whose administration they worked in, but that isn’t going to stop them from trying! According to CNN, the former President “complains for several hours about the ‘stolen’ 2020 election” and that his continued frustrations and discussions about reentering politics have formed a gap between the former president, his daughter, and his son-in-law. And honestly? I don’t care and have zero sympathy for them.

As CNN went on to explain, “A large part of the reason for the separation is Trump’s constant harping on the past and his inability to move on.” I do agree that former President Donald Trump needs to accept that he lost the presidential election, but I think we absolutely need to remember the divide that was constantly being fed by the Trump presidency and those around him, including Ivanka and Kushner. They were just as involved when it comes to his legacy.

So, no. You don’t get to brush off what happened at the White House for a “less complicated life” after benefiting to the tune of millions from the Trump presidency, which stood by and watched as Americans died during this pandemic. You don’t get to wash away the lies, the pandering, and the hypocrisy that you were a part of when it comes to the 4+ years of non-stop attacks on our democracy that you were part of. No. You can’t undo what you broke because you crossed the line because the Trump empire was more important than the people of the United States of America.

We all know that any “distancing” from Donald Trump’s election lies or the awful vitriol of his supporters is purely for appearances and to save their own “brand,” not because they actually care about right and wrong, and Twitter seems to agree, too.

Some of us predicted that Jared and Ivanka would try and distance themselves from Trump, post-presidency, as they try and ingratiate themselves back into New York elite society, with the great and the good of the media/cultural scenes. Please. Don’t. Let. Them. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 23, 2021

Ivanka and Jared made $640 million while in Trump’s White House Jared got an $800 million sweetheart loan from Freddie Mac that taxpayers are on the hook for No chance in hell we’re gonna let them “distance themselves” from Trump — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 23, 2021

Jared and Ivanka are reportedly “distancing” themselves from Donald. They’re co-starring in a new horror flick about a couple trapped in a Florida condo after realizing they have no skills and the world hates them pic.twitter.com/yeOMkEVqnW — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 23, 2021

Seems a bit late in the pandemic for Ivanka and Jared to be socially distancing themselves from Trump. — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) June 23, 2021

Ivanka and Jared making a principled decision to distance themselves from Donald based on their deeply held personal ethics: pic.twitter.com/Yz7VbU30A9 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 23, 2021

The sins of the father are to be laid upon the children — and rightfully so. Ivanka and Jared stood by and watched as Americans died. There can be no second act for Donald Trump’s enablers. https://t.co/QOm8Wh0tw6 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 23, 2021

LMAO, Ivanka and Jared Kushner are trying to distance themselves from the shipwrecked trumptanic. Too late. They’re already sunk. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 23, 2021

Ivanka and Jared are taking a page right out of the Trump playbook. “Donald who? Hardly even knew the guy. We have pictures with everybody.” We see you fuckers👀. — Amy Lynn ✡️🐿️ (@AmyAThatcher) June 23, 2021

They fed at the trough. They took all the cash they could grab. They pocketed the Chinese trademarks. They destroyed the economy. They left a trail of 600,000 dead. Now Jared and Ivanka are now trying to distance themselves from Trump? Give me a fucking break. — Richard Hine (@richardhine) June 23, 2021

Jared and Ivanka think they can move on from #45 just because it’s convenient for them. FUCK THAT NONSENSE !!!! — THE NOTORIOUS BOB (@beantownkid123) June 23, 2021

(image: Alex Wong/Getty)

