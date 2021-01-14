comScore Jared and Ivanka Refused To Let Secret Service Use Their Bathrooms | The Mary Sue

Taxpayer Money Flushed Away as Ivanka and Jared Refused To Let Secret Service Use Their Bathrooms

By Chelsea SteinerJan 14th, 2021, 3:13 pm

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump on the South Lawn of the White House

Is there a more aggravating and thankless job in the Secret Service than guarding Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner? Before you say Eric or Don Jr., you might want to read this Washington Post article, which details the struggles of the Secret Service to find a usable bathroom. Why? Because Javanka banned them from using the bathrooms in their swanky DC residence.

That’s right, the couple has deemed the agents in charge of safeguarding them as not worthy of using one of their mansion’s 6.5 bathrooms. The bathroom ban has resulted in a variety of stop-gap measures that, in classic Trump family fashion, is wasting taxpayer money. It’s also part of Javanka’s campaign to keep annoying their wealthy neighbors in the posh Kalorama neighborhood where they reside. The Secret Service first installed a porta-potty outside the home, which angered neighbors who demanded they remove it.

Former neighbor Dianne Bruce said, “They sort of came in with the attitude, like, ‘We are royalty,’ … When they put the porta-potty right outside on the sidewalk we weren’t allowed to walk on, that was when people in the neighborhood said, ‘That’s really not acceptable.’”

The Obamas then allowed agents to use a bathroom located in their garage for some time, before banning them in 2017 after a Secret Service supervisor for the Kushner/Trump detail “left an unpleasant mess” there (imagine that staff meeting). Vice President Mike Pence also opened up his home to allow the Secret Service to use the facilities, which was a little over a mile away from the Javanka residence.

After using Pence’s house and hitting up local restaurants, Secret Service finally decided to lease an 820-square-foot basement in a property across the street in late 2017 for $3,000 a month. The lease, which ends in September 2021, will end up costing the federal government upwards of $144,000. All this just so they don’t take a dump in Ivanka’s guest bathroom. What is she so afraid of? It’s not as if she’s the one scrubbing the toilets. Is she worried they’ll steal her decorative hand soaps? We have so many questions.

White House spokesman Judd Deere denied that the bathroom ban existed, saying “The Kushners have a tremendous amount of respect for the servicemen and women on their detail and for the United States Secret Service as a whole. Their home will always be open to them and they have immense gratitude for their service over the last four years.”

Of course, as soon as the story broke, Twitter leaped at the chance to drop a digital upper-decker on Javanka:

We can’t wait to watch this shitty couple get flushed out of Washington, DC.

(via Washington Post, featured image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.