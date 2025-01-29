‘It’s stupid, buffoonish, childish’: Tim Walz tears into Trump for golfing after chaotically freezing federal aid

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tore into Donald Trump for going golfing after he threw the country into chaos with his attempt to freeze federal aid.

Recommended Videos

In a late-night memo from the Office of Management and Budget on January 27, America learned that a freeze on foreign and domestic federal aid was imminent. The vaguely worded memo left millions of Americans confused and frightened, uncertain which programs would be impacted and how long the freeze would last. The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), Student Borrower Protection Center, and countless other programs feared devastating consequences of a potential freeze, including the fact that people may be unable to make rent payments or secure meals for children and seniors. There’s also the issue of the constitutionality of Trump’s actions. Such a widespread freeze is unprecedented for a president and directly defies Congress by overruling its appropriation of these funds. Fortunately, a federal judge temporarily blocked the order, though the future of federal aid access remains uncertain.

While Americans and Democratic politicians were scrambling to stop Trump from ripping away aid from everyone, including seniors, children, and veterans, Trump went golfing. He and numerous GOP leaders headed to a luxury resort to golf and feast on Trump burgers while parents waited to learn if their children might go hungry due to a freeze on free school lunch programs. Finally, though, at least one state governor has had enough of Trump’s “buffoonish” actions.

Tim Walz goes off on Donald Trump

Walz recently went viral for calling out Trump for his insidious actions. He reminded America of what Trump’s order meant, stating, “Donald Trump’s reckless actions cut off funding for law enforcement, farmers, schools, child care, veterans, and healthcare.” Meanwhile, after sowing chaos, he had the audacity to go on a golf outing after just one week in office. Walz stated, “While he was out golfing, he threw the country into crisis. This is not bold. It’s not leadership. It’s stupid, buffoonish, childish, is exactly what they did.”

Walz emphasized that Trump was trying to take away things Americans know “matter to people’s lives.” He also touched on the fact that what Trump was trying to do was, essentially, steal from the states. Many people seem to forget that a lot of the federal government’s money comes from the states. Multiple states in the U.S. pay more money to the federal government in taxes per year than they receive in federal aid, including Minnesota. Walz explained, “Those are our dollars that he is stealing unconstitutionally.” He reiterated that Congress has always appropriated the dollars, and Trump’s move is entirely outside his realm of power. To make matters worse, Walz reminds Americans that Trump has “no idea” what he’s doing or the implications of his actions.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) speaks about the Trump grant freeze crisis:



“While he was out golfing, he threw the country into crisis. This is not bold. It's not leadership. It's stupid, buffoonish, childish of exactly what they did." pic.twitter.com/5VAXV8gWm8 — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 28, 2025

Many social media users expressed relief that at least one Democratic leader let Trump have it and held nothing back while completely eviscerating him in public.

Tim Walz, ripping Trump a new asshole over his freeze on federal funds. ?????? pic.twitter.com/t3TXAyai4N — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 29, 2025

With social media taking a hard right-wing turn and elevating censorship and propaganda, it’s more important than ever that leaders like Walz speak out and tell America what is really happening. The truth is that Trump has no right to override Congress and withhold funds that have already been approved and appropriated. However, that’s not even the worst part of his actions. States like Minnesota and California pay incredible sums in taxes to the federal government and already don’t get back what they pay. Now, Trump is trying to tell these states that they’re going to continue paying taxes while he keeps all of it and gives them no funds. Of course, that begs the question of where this money will go. As. Rep. Katherine Clark warns that it’s not too far-fetched to assume that the taxpayer money he wants to withhold will go to him and his billionaire cronies.

Walz isn’t afraid to speak the truth that Trump is defying the Constitution, stealing from taxpayers, and nonchalantly golfing while America is in crisis.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy