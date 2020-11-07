comScore

BREAKING: Joe Biden Will Be the 46th President of the United States

It’s Official: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Have Won

The Biden Harris campaign have soundly defeated Donald Trump.

By Chelsea Steiner Nov 7th, 2020

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, after clinching the victory in his home state of Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes put him at 273 electoral votes to Trump’s 213. Biden took Pennsylvania with 49.7 percent of the vote, over Trump’s 49.2 percent. Biden is currently on track to win both Nevada and Arizona, which would put him at 290. Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be called, but there is no chance for Trump to overtake the victory.

Biden released a statement saying “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and harsh rhetoric behind us and come toegether as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president and the first South Asian vice president, tweeted “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

Congratulations and celebrations have been pouring out on social media, and people have taken to the streets in joy. Remember joy? Remember laughter? It’s been a while.

Take a deep sigh of relief, America. For today, goodness, justice, and honesty have won.

(featured image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

