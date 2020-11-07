It’s Official: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Have Won

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States, after clinching the victory in his home state of Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes put him at 273 electoral votes to Trump’s 213. Biden took Pennsylvania with 49.7 percent of the vote, over Trump’s 49.2 percent. Biden is currently on track to win both Nevada and Arizona, which would put him at 290. Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be called, but there is no chance for Trump to overtake the victory.

Biden released a statement saying “I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and harsh rhetoric behind us and come toegether as a nation. It’s time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Kamala Harris, who will be the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president and the first South Asian vice president, tweeted “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Congratulations and celebrations have been pouring out on social media, and people have taken to the streets in joy. Remember joy? Remember laughter? It’s been a while.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

The sound of NYC right now. pic.twitter.com/q6qa3o4tH6 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 7, 2020

Imagine the person who took out full-page ads to call for your execution being voted in as President of the United States. Now, imagine that person being fired in shame. Sending my love to Korey, Antron, Raymond, Kevin and Yusef. Enjoy this day, my brothers. #exonerated5 pic.twitter.com/Il1MoRYTrm — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 7, 2020

Watch Van Jones after the call for Biden. Just watch this. pic.twitter.com/Us8jpKu79f — The Recount (@therecount) November 7, 2020

More chants: “Black Lives Matter”

and “All Votes Matter.” The crowd is only growing, and very happy. pic.twitter.com/OGc3MH84GK — Joy VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 7, 2020

Take a deep sigh of relief, America. For today, goodness, justice, and honesty have won.

