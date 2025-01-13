‘It’s HIS agenda’: Marjorie Taylor Greene lies about Trump’s ‘historic landslide’ win, attempts to unite Republicans through him

Is there a reason Donald Trump can’t do anything reasonably? Why must all his lackeys protect him? Now, Marjorie Taylor Greene is pushing the lie that Trump won in a historic landslide victory. That did not happen.

Kamala Harris ended up with 226 of the electoral votes to Donald Trump’s 312. That put Trump at a winning percentage of 58.3% according to The American Presidency Project. That same site shared the percentage wins for every other President of the United States. You know what Trump’s win was decidedly not? Historic. Franklin D. Roosevelt holds that spot with a 98.5% electoral college win percentage.

In the 21st century, the President with the highest percentage is actually Barack Obama for both of his terms. Then it is the 2024 win for Trump and then Joe Biden’s defeat of Trump in 2020 was the next. All of this to say that this “historic landslide” nonsense isn’t true but it doesn’t stop people like Greene from pushing it.

In a new post on X, she pushed back at Republicans fighting each other and talked about this “historic landslide.” She wrote “It’s time for the infighting to end, the never-happies to get happy, and Republicans to check your egos at the door and just do the job. It’s not about any one member of Congress or any particular caucus. It’s about the AMERICAN PEOPLE. Trump is the one who won the election and it’s HIS agenda that the American people voted for by a historic landslide.”

If you scroll through the replies, no one is pushing back at her claiming this “landslide” was historic. Why? Is there a reason we continue to allow the MAGA side to push false narratives and lie to people?

It is easy to refute this!

All it takes is a quick Google search and you too can find out that Trump’s win was anything but “historic.” In fact, in looking at the data, it is about average for the 21st century of voters. It is well below average for nearly every single win of the 1900s. And yet people are praising him for something he did not do.

Is that how fragile his ego is? He must be praised and told he is the best to ever do it in order to get through the day? You still won, dude. Why does it have to be historic? Why lie to yourself when I can easily point out that it was not a landslide nor was it historic? Personally, I think that would hurt more in the long run. I’d rather not lie to myself and end up disgruntled and upset by the end of it.

But Trump surrounds himself with people like Greene who willingly lie to inflate his ego. So, to clarify: Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris was not a landslide one. It was an average one at best and that’s only if you look at the most recent elections. If anything, like the rest of him, his win was extremely below average.

