It’s finally here! Edgar Wright’s list of the Top 50 Songs of 2024 has arrived!

Everyone waits for the end of year lists to pop up. One of the best happens to be director and writer Edgar Wright’s Top 50 Songs of the year lists. And now, the time has finally come!

The list includes smash hits like Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe” but also has a lot of songs that may be a new discovery for listeners. Which is the exciting part of Wright’s lists that he makes. Going back to 2015 on Spotify, the list is just like any other of its kind. But Wright does tend to pick different artists for each list. Well, minus 2016 when he brilliantly added two David Bowie songs off Black Star.

This year, what I love is that he threw in a song out of left field. As someone who listens to music that my friends call my “sad girl songs,” I do have to admit that Wright has a long of musicians on his lists that I love. Shout out to 2017 for the inclusion of LCD Soundsystem’s “call the police.” I will always remember you.

But the 2024 list has a lot of great artists and songs to love. Including songs like “Floating on a Moment” by Beth Gibbons and “Classical” by Vampire Weekend. But the song that had me cackling was that “Sushi Glory Hole” made the cut. The new song by the band The Lonely Island was debuted on Saturday Night Live this year and brought millennials everywhere such wondrous joy.

If you ask any 30-something year old their feelings on The Lonely Island, chances are we all were VERY excited that the trio was back on Saturday Night Live this year.

So if you’re looking for a perfect playlist to rock out to as we head into the holidays, Edgar Wright has your best interests at heart. Will I be listening to this entire playlist on New Year’s Eve? You BET.

