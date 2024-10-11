‘It’s a scam’: Wendy’s $14 Krabby Patty meal is a massive disappointment for ‘SpongeBob’ enthusiasts

Recently, Wendy’s announced a Krabby Patty collaboration to celebrate SpongeBob Squarepants‘ 25th anniversary. Unfortunately, the resulting $14 Krabby Patty meal has left customers outraged.

On October 2, the fast food chain announced its “Krabby Patty Kollab” with Paramount. The collaboration introduced two new limited-time menu items: the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger and Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. The Frosty was advertised as Wendy’s Vanilla Frosty but with pineapple puree, while the Krabby Patty Burger was described as a quarter-pounder with a “top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce.”

The Krabby Patty is one of the most recognizable and popular fictional foods. In SpongeBob SquarePants, they are a staple of the Krusty Krab restaurant, and the show’s villains covet the top-secret recipe. Most viewers have likely pondered what a Krabby Patty would taste like. Hence, it was exciting when Wendy’s announced it would bring SpongeBob food to life. From the onset, though, the burger sparked controversy, especially since creator Stephen Hillenburg had conceived the burgers as vegetarian while Wendy’s contains meat. Even so, most fans were willing to give it a try, only to be further disappointed.

Is Wendy’s Krabby Patty a scam?

Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal debuted on October 9, and the reviews were swift and brutal. The meal is priced at $10.68, although some customers reported paying as much as $14, likely due to tax or selecting different sizes for the fries and Frosty. Meanwhile, multiple customers called the meal a scam. The item that drew the most ire was the Krabby Patty Burger. It was supposed to come with two cheese slices, the secret sauce, a “premium bun,” and a quarter-pound meat patty like the one used in Dave’s Single.

However, users reported that it wasn’t very different from every other burger. Some described it as just a Dave’s Single with a basic Thousand Island dressing sauce. The premium bun was just a regular bun. One Redditor even claimed the patty was smaller than Dave’s Single and similar to the one used in Wendy’s Jr. burgers. SpongeBob fans were also disappointed that the meal came with no special packaging or wrapping to commemorate the anniversary. As for the Frosty, one X user claimed there was food coloring in it. Needless to say, many customers questioned why they paid $10 – $14 for a basic Wendy’s burger.

Risked my life in this hurricane ? to get the new Krabby Patty Meal, only to be let down that it’s just a @Wendys burger with a different name. No packaging, no box, just boring and false advertisement. Don’t waste your time #KrabbyPattyMealReveal #Review #Wendys ? pic.twitter.com/vPlkDyQmgK — Hollywood Cobain (@HollywoodCobain) October 8, 2024

The Krabby Patty meal from Wendys is the exact type of scam Mr. Krabs would come up with. https://t.co/5hsIK6rXMZ — Waldo ❇️ (@Found_Waldoo) October 9, 2024

They gave us a Dave’s single with raising canes sauce — :) (@Asvpxmeech) October 9, 2024

@Wendys y’all got some explaining to do on this marketing scam. Krabby patty my ass. $15 Dave double with food coloring in the frosty. Y’all couldn’t even use sesame seed buns!? #KrabbyPattyKollab pic.twitter.com/iKNeXkr7QJ — NEEK (@neekodegallo) October 10, 2024

Cool new marketing plan for #spongebob25 by @Wendys ! They’re going to make a fortune calling their regular Dave’s Single Combo a “Krabby Patty Combo” with zero effort or labeling. The kids & I agree… lame. pic.twitter.com/0rDM697GcN — Billy Jordan (@BonJonBovis) October 9, 2024

My thoughts on the Wendy's Krabby Patty Kollab Meal: https://t.co/DXx1JpbZ70 pic.twitter.com/8gAVaVbuFw — Atom (@stormatom33) October 8, 2024

This is honestly the second most disappointing thing I've had from a fast food change. @Wendys you can do better!



The "Krabby patty" is just a Dave's single, nothing special at all.#disapointed pic.twitter.com/JG4uxrc9A9 — Maximus Thunderbeard (@MaxThunderbeard) October 8, 2024

The meal was so disappointing that users began comparing it to other fast-food movie and TV collaborations. One user shared a collab with a restaurant in Texas, which offered a much better-looking burger and adorable SpongeBob packaging.

Why is there two active collabs for a Krabby Patty at two different restaurant chains, this looks SO much better than the Wendy’s one ???



Such a big IP and a lot of missed opportunity for Wendy’s imo (may make my take/analysis on it?) pic.twitter.com/rzgnDg1YDP — Eric Aaberg (@ItsEricAaberg) October 11, 2024

“the krabby patty meal sucks but what were y'all expecting from a fast food collab???”



Uh…. EFFORT??? ??? https://t.co/A2kgETpXX8 pic.twitter.com/jByqqkvPYC — JOLLY J✨ (@DynamoSuperX) October 9, 2024

On the one hand, most consumers should know not to expect too much from a fast-food collaboration. Collaborations like the ones Wendy’s did tend to be pretty easy cash grabs for restaurants. These chains just look for a way to intrigue customers without really offering them something new or something that comes at a great cost to the restaurant. Still, with Paramount onboard and SpongeBob‘s 25th anniversary, Wendy’s could’ve put a little effort into its Krabby Patty Meal. As some reviewers said, even just doing a sesame seed bun to differentiate the Krabby Patty Burger from Dave’s Single would’ve been appreciated.

