‘It’d be great to have German generals’: Fox host Brian Kilmeade defends Trump wanting Hitler’s generals

After reports surfaced alleging Donald Trump stated he wanted “the kind of generals Hitler had,” Fox & Friends host Briane Kilmeade decided to make the situation worse by defending Trump’s statement because Adolf Hitler’s generals would be “great to have.”

Recently, The Atlantic published a bombshell article detailing Trump’s alleged desire to wholly control the U.S. military. Two individuals claimed to have heard Trump state, “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had, people who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.” If true, it’s incredibly chilling to have a man running for President who wants the kind of “generals” Hitler had. He’s essentially saying he wants generals like the Nazis, who agreed to carry out genocide on Hitler’s orders. Not only did he claim to want Nazi generals, but retired Marine general John Kelly also recalled hearing the former president defend Hitler. Trump would allegedly state, “You know, Hitler did some good things, too.” According to Kelly, he brought the subject up more than once, seemingly wanting to debate those in his administration who pushed back against the idea.

It’s the kind of comment so incriminating that the only thing Trump supporters can do is deny he really said it. No one would actually defend a presidential candidate describing wanting Nazi generals like Hitler … right?

Fox host says he can see why Trump would want Hitler’s generals

During an episode of Fox & Friends, Kilmeade openly tried to defend Trump for wanting Hitler’s generals. He launched into a longwinded explanation of how Trump was frustrated that his generals didn’t blindly follow his orders when he was president. Kilmeade references H. R. McMaster’s book, My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House, and repeats his sentiment to Trump’s generals, “It’s not your job to the rein in the President, it’s your job to do what the president wants.” On top of that, Kilmeade suggested that Trump coming “from the business world” also heightened his desire to fully control subordinates.

Hence, Kilmeade said he could “absolutely see” Trump, in frustration, going, “It’d be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do.” However, he did concede that maybe Trump didn’t realize that Hitler’s generals were “Nazis or whatever.” His co-hosts quickly chime in to support him, claiming Trump was faced with “insubordination” and belittling high-ranking military officers, stating, “Unelected people don’t get to run the country even if you have four stars.”

Kilmeade: I can absolutely see him go it'd be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do, maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals who were Nazis or whatever pic.twitter.com/6lpjH6foEk — Lis Power (@LisPower1) October 23, 2024

Not only are the Fox hosts bizarrely trying to defend Trump’s Hitler comments, but they’re also digging him deeper into a hole. After all, the allegations aren’t proven. However, it’s not very reassuring that even those on Trump’s side are basically saying, “Yeah, I could absolutely see Trump saying that.” Meanwhile, their defense is also quite chilling. They’re expressing the exact same sentiment that Trump allegedly did, that he needs complete and total control over the military. Given that Trump has already made threats about deploying the military against America’s own citizens, neither he nor his supporters should be arguing that the military needs to follow every order for him without question.

As for the argument that Trump didn’t know Hitler’s generals were Nazis, that only serves to make the former president look even more ignorant. Regardless of what he did or didn’t know, he allegedly expressed interest and a desire for the generals and power of an evil dictator. There’s simply no way to spin it to make it sound like an understandable statement. If Trump supporters are really going out of their way to defend his Hitler comments and desire to use the military for his every whim and fancy, it’s frightening to think of what else they’ll defend.

