‘It wasn’t about feeding our egos’: Barack Obama lashes out at Donald Trump over selfish self-endorsement

Once again, former President Trump is claiming credit for something not his. Thankfully, Barack Obama took him down a peg and lashed out at him over his ridiculous selfish self-endorsement.

Here’s some quick background. During the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates were fairly high, and many small businesses were struggling. So, the United States government decided to issue stimulus packages out to help boost economic activity. According to Pandemic Oversight, three rounds of stimulus checks went out over the course of the pandemic: $1,200 per income flier (March 2020), $600 per income flier (December 2020), and a third and final round of $1,400 in March 2021.

These checks helped scores of struggling Americans at the time, and Trump wants to take full credit for all of this. As reported by HuffPost, both Obama and Biden have sought to shut down this potential justification for voting for Trump come the 2024 election. Obama said the following during a Presidential rally for Kamala:

“Some folks will be like, ‘Well, Donald Trump sent me a check during the pandemic.’ Joe Biden sent you a check during the pandemic just like I gave people relief during the Great Recession. The thing is, we didn’t put our name on it because it wasn’t about feeding our egos, it wasn’t about advancing our politics, it was about helping people. That’s the difference.” Obama Calls BS On Reason For Voting Trump | HuffPost Latest News

The man is right. Trump put his name on it and claimed credit solely for ego. It was the Democrats who pushed for these initiatives to begin with. Don’t fall for the Trumper propaganda. Like Obama said, “don’t give him credit.” I for one am tired of all of these lies peddled by Repubs and cannot wait until Kamala hopefully beats this clown in the election. You can read our piece about Trump’s latest misogynist spiel as well.

