Novel It Had To Be You Is a Hilarious and Touching Romcom Perfect for Fans of Love, Actually

I’ve been on a bit of a romcom kick lately. There’s just something about the sweet and lighthearted romps of a will-they-won’t-they couple that always makes me all warm and fuzzy inside. And in these cold winter months, romance reads have served as the perfect dose of cozy escapism.

While Georgia Clark’s It Had to Be You doesn’t immediately start off super lighthearted (the premise involves a cheating husband’s untimely demise bringing together his widowed wife and girlfriend in business), the novel is still full of a heart that warms every page, and makes you root for each character you come across throughout the story.

When Eliot Goldenhorn dies unexpectedly during a trip to see his younger girlfriend, Savannah Shipley, his widowed wife Liv is blindsided to discover that Eliot left half of the couple’s business, “In Love in New York,” to Savannah—forcing the two women to now rebuild the struggling business together and come to terms with each other’s existence.

The titular protagonists Liv (the wife) and Samantha (the girlfriend) are stuck in an unimaginable situation, but in spite of that, the novel never makes them feel unlikeable or caught in the clichés of the “scorned wife” and “other woman.” Rather, they’re both full of spunk and an endearing resilience that illustrates the complexities of grief, infidelity, female friendships, and finding solace in the aftermath of tragedy—not to mention, they’re really funny to boot.

The rest of the cast is equally charming, full of a diverse range of characters that intersect in a clever blend of circumstances reminiscent of Love, Actually. It’s a refreshing take on a familiar trope that leaves you feeling satisfied and excited for the ways each character decides to forge their own definition of a “happily ever after.” If you’re craving some lovey-dovey reads as Valentine’s Day approaches, I’d say be sure to add It Had to Be You to your reading list.

