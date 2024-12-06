‘Is this a joke?’: Nick Fuentes reportedly arrested for battery after assaulting a woman

Oh look, a man who thinks he can say whatever he wants about women allegedly got arrested for assaulting a woman. Karma is real.

Nick Fuentes logged online to make a mockery of women. He said “Your body, my choice.” As a response, women doxxed his home address. Look, I’m not saying that women are not to be messed with but… We always find things out. But when a woman knocked on Fuentes’ door back in November, he opened it (confirming the dox) and sprayed her with pepper spray. He also reportedly shoved her to the ground.

Allegedly, Fuentes was arrested in November and is set to appear in court on December 19.

Nick Fuentes Arrested For Battery



Infamous neo-Nazi pepper sprayed a woman who rang his doorbell, then shoved her to the ground



Fuentes was booked Nov 27, and is scheduled to appear in Court Dec 19 pic.twitter.com/ogCv1MowAG — Gabe Hoffman (@GabeHoff) December 6, 2024

One user on X asked if the news was fake. “Is this a joke?” Seemingly, not. According to The Smoking Gun, Fuentes was arrested late last month for the incident. The woman in question was at Fuentes house filming after his address was released. Another woman reportedly encouraged her to go and ring the bell to try to talk to Fuentes when he responded by answering the door, pepper spraying her in the face, and allegedly shoving her.

The issue here being that Fuentes allegedly assaulted her after insinuating publicly that he could do what he wanted to a woman’s body. This woman did not dox his address herself as far as we are aware and all she did was ring his doorbell. So Fuentes being aggressive in his answering of the door when he could have not answered it as all says a lot.

We do not know much about the situation or Fuentes alleged arrest but there is some kind of sweet satisfaction knowing that Fuentes was as afraid as many women in this country currently are because of a second Trump presidency.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes

I don’t think doxxing anyone does any good. All you’re doing is stooping to their level. HOWEVER, in this case, that’s what Fuentes was doing and sometimes, you have to make someone realize what that fear feels like. I wouldn’t do it but I understand why it was done to this man. He mocked women for feeling helpless. He thought it was “funny” to say he had control over our bodies. So someone took his own anonymity away from him.

You cannot blame that anger. I don’t. And Fuentes did not need to open the door. If someone rang my doorbell I don’t know, I’d look through the peep hole and then pretend I was not home if I didn’t know them. Instead, he PROVED the dox to be real and then assaulted a woman. This alleged arrest is a consequence of his actions. Maybe don’t assault people, Nick!

Whatever you think about this situation, we should all take one lesson away. Telling someone else that you have control over their body isn’t going to go over well. You can’t tell someone to not do something to themselves and that’s what Fuentes should know now. He’s still yapping so I’m not hopeful but alas.

