The adventures at Arconia will continue with ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 renewal

Centered around a unique concept that blends true crime with comedy, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has managed to deliver three standout seasons, with the fourth one currently airing.

The overwhelmingly positive response to the show has prompted the network to renew it for a new season, as fresh episodes from the fourth season continue dropping every Tuesday until Oct. 29. The fifth season of the murder mystery-comedy series will have ten episodes, just like all of its predecessors.

While other key details are not out yet, it is safe to assume that the trio of Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) will be back. The three stars have enjoyed ample star support in season 4, with the likes of Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, and Molly Shannon all joining the cast. Meryl Streep’s Loretta Durkin returns for another season after making her debut in the third season, as does Jane Lynch. While it’s not confirmed, some of the newcomers from season 4 could return for the fifth chapter.

In terms of the release window for the next season, going by the trend, it could premiere sometime between July and late August of 2025, though nothing has been announced yet. The first, third, and fourth seasons have all had late August releases, while the sophomore season was released in June and concluded by August.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the show follows three residents of an upscale Upper West building, Arconia, who become friends while investigating the origins of multiple murders happening in their apartment building. The premise of the show has remained consistent over the four seasons, with subplots sprinkled in between.

The fantastic critical response to the show has been mirrored by its performance at the Emmys, where Only Murders in the Building has managed to accumulate 49 total nominations and four wins for its completely televised three seasons. The third season received an impressive 21 nominations, which included an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Selena Gomez.

