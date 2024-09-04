Will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 finally solve a lingering mystery from season 1?

Our trio of murder mystery podcasters from Only Murders In The Building—Charles-Hayden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez)—are great at detective work. But despite solving all their main cases, the loose ends from past cases still haunt them in season 4.

With The Arconia becoming a hotbed for murders, should we count this trio unlucky because they live surrounded by such danger or lucky because they never run out of a fresh case to build their podcast around? Then again, Oliver would say, can true comedy even exist without tragedy? This season on OMITB, the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles’ stunt double, hits harder than ever, because not only was she one of Charles’ closest friends but also she died by mistake. As deduced by the end of episode 2, the intended target of the sniper shot is Charles himself.

In episode 1, after checking out Sazz’s place in Los Angeles, they discovers several scraps of papers scribbled with notes that didn’t make sense to them at first, but were slowly falling into place. While we may have decoded only some of the clues yet, there’s one in particular that harkens back to an unresolved mystery from season 1 that most of us, including our Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, seem to have forgotten. But maybe Sazz didn’t?

On Sazz’s desk, amongst all the other stuff, is a note with the words “Sick Pup” written on it. The only sick pup that we know of in OMITB is Oliver’s beloved pet bulldog, Winnie, who was poisoned way back in season 1 but eventually saved by Oliver’s veterinarian son, Will Putnam (Ryan Broussard). Oliver also finds a threatening note stuck to his door to discontinue the podcast, and by the end of the season, it is assumed that either Jan (Amy Ryan) or Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) could’ve had something to do with the note. But it is never confirmed who poisoned Winnie.

Could this be the season that we finally solve this mystery? The title of episode 3 is “Two For The Road” which could indicate that the trio’s Hollywood counterparts—Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis—might arrive to shadow them for their role prep. But once they discover a murder mystery is afoot, they might want to partner up with their respective muses to help solve the case! And a fresh pair of eyes might just be the thing that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel need to relook at all the evidence!

When is Only Murders in The Building season 4 episode 3 out?

Only Murders in The Building season 4 is dropping a new episode every week since it premiered on August 27, 2024. And episode 3 will be released on September 10, 2024. Can’t wait to see what happens next, but one thing is for sure, Charles, and his Hollywood doppelgänger Eugene Levy, need to be extra careful because there are ‘murderers’ everywhere in that building!

