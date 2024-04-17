What’s Going on With the ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel?

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten an update on the sequel to 2007’s I Am Legend, the post-apocalyptic thriller starring Will Smith.

A sequel to I Am Legend has been in various stages of development at Warner Bros. since 2008, but the studio made it official in 2022, confirming the return of Will Smith as Dr. Robert Neville, one of the few survivors of a global plague that turned humans into “darkseekers”—vampire-like mutants that live in the dark and avoid sunlight. I Am Legend screenwriter Akiva Goldsman is returning to script the sequel, which rejects the theatrical ending of the 2007 film. In that version, Neville sacrifices himself to protect the cure he’s spent years developing. But the alternate ending is more faithful to the Richard Matheson novel on which it’s based: Neville decides to stop pursuing a cure and instead focus on finding other survivors and learning how to co-exist with the darkseekers.

There haven’t been too many updates on I Am Legend 2 since 2022, when it was announced that Michael B. Jordan had joined the sequel as both co-star and producer. Original director Francis Lawrence is currently working on a sequel to another movie he made in the 2000s—Constantine, which also happens to have been written by Goldsman.

As of now, Warner Bros. still hasn’t set a release date for I Am Legend 2, and there’s no telling when it might head into production.

