Is there an ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ release date?

At long last, the new animated series set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender has been officially confirmed. Avatar: Seven Havens was announced on Feb. 20 by ATLA creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko in honor of Avatar’s 20th anniversary.

According to a press release, Avatar: Seven Havens will consist of 26 episodes split into two 13-episode seasons, or books as per Avatar’s naming convention. Set after The Legend of Korra, the series follows a young earthbender who discovers she’s the next Avatar. After a cataclysm has devastated the planet, the Avatar is now associated with bringing destruction rather than peace. The new Avatar must evade human and spirit enemies together with her long-lost twin in order to protect humanity’s last stronghold, the Seven Havens.

Avatar: Seven Havens is currently in production, but no release date has been announced.

While there isn’t a date yet, the new series is expected to release after the upcoming animated film, Aang: The Last Airbender. The highly anticipated film is scheduled for theatrical release on Jan. 30, 2026. Starring Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as an unnamed villain, Dionne Quinn as Toph, and Jessica Matten as Katara, the film will follow the original show’s main cast as adults.

The series is being produced by Nickelodeon’s Avatar Studios with DiMartino and Konietzko returning as co-creators and executive producers. Ethan Spaulding (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra) is an executive producer and Sehaj Sethi (The Winchesters) is co-executive producer.

Avatar: Seven Havens is the first mainline animated show in the Avatar universe since The Legend of Korra, and like that series, it’s already fallen victim to leaks. The new show’s premise seems to confirm allegedly leaked information from December, but it’s still unclear how much is actually true. More details about the show’s plot, cast, and release date will be revealed as we get closer to the show’s premiere.

