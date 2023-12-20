When Can I Watch Willy Wonka’s Slow Descent Into Madness at Home?

What I want most of all this year is to know if Wonka has a streaming release date yet.

I only want one thing for Christmas, and it isn’t any of these stocking stuffers. I want to see how Willy Wonka went from starry-eyed young chocolatier to child-abusing recluse. I want to watch how the twinkle of inspiration in Timothée Chalamet’s eye is replaced with the glimmer of madness in Gene Wilder’s in real time. I don’t wanna go to the movies to do it. Like one of the spoiled rich kids that Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka would later attempt to murder, I want what I want NOW.

How else am I gonna find out how lil Willy Wonka became a psychopath? What, am I supposed to go to the MOVIES?!

So does Wonka have a streaming release date yet?

According to data gathered from the good people at The Direct, it’s likely that Wonka won’t be available for streaming until spring of 2024. How do they figure that? By analyzing other Warner Bros. releases, they gathered that the studio tends to put its films up for streaming anywhere from 60 to 150 days after the theatrical release. Wonka came out December 15, 2023. With some quick maths, we can calculate that spring will be the likeliest time we see Wonka available for streaming. But while I’m thankful for The Direct for peering into the minds of the Warner marketing team, what I really want to do is peel back the golden foil of Willy Wonka’s psyche to see the depraved madman underneath. Is that too much to ask?

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]