What’s Happening With the ‘Suicide Squad Isekai’ English Dub?

We are three episodes into Suicide Squad Isekai and fans are already wondering, “When is the English dub version coming out?” The DC Franchise has once again dipped its toes into the world of anime, but fans not used to subtitles are still waiting for the dub to drop.

Suicide Squad Isekai takes the well-known DC franchise, which has been working very hard to reignite DC’s so-so reputation over the last decade, and places them in a new land filled with fantastical creatures, dangerous beasts, and magic. Warner Bros. Japan has teamed up with Wit Studio (Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga) to drag the anti-heroes of the DC world into a fantastical realm, merging the superhero genre with anime’s isekai genre.

The first three episodes have introduced us to the characters that have been drafted for this mission, namely Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark, as well as the new world they now find themselves in. They have been sent by the head of A.R.G.U.S., Amanda Waller, through a gate that connects the fantasy world to Gotham. As usual with the Suicide Squad, they must follow orders or risk being sent to a world from which they can never return—the afterlife.

Is there a dub?

Though we are three episodes deep, there has still been no word on when we will receive a dub in the United States, with no dub available on Hulu or HBO Max. There is, however, an English dub available in other locations, through HBO Go in Asia. Fans who have “accessed” these dubs have been taking guesses as to who they think is voicing the characters, attributing the dub to Sentai Filmworks. One such fan posted their findings on Reddit:

In terms of the dub that would be released in the States, it is possible that a different studio will handle it with a new voice cast, as well. It could be that they are going to hold off until all the episodes air in Japanese first before dubbing the series. There are ten episodes in total. Though we could get an entire new voice cast for the United States dub, don’t hold out on any of the celebrities who have played them in the past to return. It’s unlikely that you will hear Will Smith, Margot Robbie, or John Cena reprising their roles.

We will have to wait and see when a formal dub is announced, but for now, get to reading those subtitles or miss out on one of the more interesting adventures taken on by the Suicide Squad.

