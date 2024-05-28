The Internet Got Duped Into Thinking an Iconic 1980s Crime Drama Is Finally Getting a Sequel

Rumors about a sequel or reimagining of the gritty 1983 crime drama Scarface have been circulating online for decades, but hopes surged to new highs when a trailer for Scarface 2 appeared on YouTube seemingly overnight.

Brian De Palma directed the original film, and many assumed he’d helm a sequel in 2001. At that time, there was discussion about a project called Scarface 2: Son of Tony starring rapper Cuban Link, but that project turned out to be dead on arrival. Over the years, directors like David Yates, Luca Guadagnino, and the Coen Brothers were tentatively attached to the second Scarface project, yet no real deals ever materialized.

The original movie starred Al Pacino as Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who escapes his native land during the Mariel boatlift and rises through the criminal ranks in Miami to become a powerful drug lord. Michelle Pfeiffer and Steven Bauer costar. The screenplay was written by Oliver Stone based on a 1932 film of the same name, which itself was based on a 1930 novel by Armitage Trail.

The trailer that tricked the internet

Spoilers for the 1983 film Scarface below!

Viewers may recall that at the end of Scarface, Tony Montana is shot multiple times before plunging from a staircase into a pool. He’s clearly dead as a doornail, yet that didn’t stop fans from speculating that the kingpin somehow faked his own death and went on to rebuild his drug empire. Other potential sequel plots involve Tony’s unborn son growing up to follow in his father’s footsteps.

On May 14, 2024, YouTuber KH Studios uploaded a video they made using AI and other digital effects. The video splices together footage from the original film with more current footage of a (much older) Pacino and Pfeiffer to create a brand-new trailer. It’s so well done that it fooled a ton of people into thinking Scarface 2 was really coming to theaters in 2024!

We hate to burst the bubble, but it’s simply not true. This trailer is an excellent fake, but it’s just that: fake.

This faux trailer has been viewed over 640,000 times on YouTube alone as of this writing, and even though the creator added a caveat—”Please note that this video is a concept trailer created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes”—many people online still think it’s real.

It’s worth noting that Al Pacino is currently 84 years old, yet he has not retired from acting and has nine projects coming out soon according to IMDb. So a Scarface follow-up is not out of the question, but sadly, this ain’t it.

You can watch the original 1983 classic Scarface on Hulu.

