How To Watch Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ at Home

As the first lists of nominees for the 2024 awards start rolling in, it’s clear that Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla is set to make waves. Those of us following awards season are eager to know when and how we can stream Priscilla at home—and specifically whether it’ll end up on Netflix.

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me—written by Priscilla Presley, also one of the movie’s executive producers. The movie follows the titular Priscilla née Beaulieu (played by a brilliant Cailee Spaeny) and her life as she becomes entangled in a romantic relationship with the most famous music star of her time, none other than Elvis Presley (played by an equally amazing Jacob Elordi), all the way through their wedding and the birth of their daughter Lisa Marie.

The film is, of course, told through Priscilla’s perspective and doesn’t shy away from the most complicated and problematic parts of her relationship with Elvis—from their meeting when Priscilla is only 14, to him modifying her appearance to better suit his taste, to her living at Graceland isolated from friends and family and with only Elvis’s people surrounding her. We’ll refrain from “spoiling” how this very public relationship ended, if only because Coppola finds such a poignant way to conclude Priscilla and the story of her eponymous protagonist.

Is Priscilla coming to Netflix anytime soon?

Sadly, there is no news as of yet about Priscilla coming to Netflix—and it probably won’t happen for the foreseeable future. A24 recently signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring its entire catalog, including new theatrical releases, to Max, HBO, and Cinemax. So when Priscilla does become available to stream, it’ll be on Max.

At the moment, if you want to see Priscilla you’ll have to head to the nearest theater playing it. You can also purchase Priscilla through your favorite digital service or—gasp—get a physical copy of the film on Blu-ray. Given that Coppola’s film is absolutely gorgeous, you’ll likely want to see it in the highest definition possible.

(featured image: A24)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]