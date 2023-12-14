‘Poor Things’ Is in Theaters, But When Can We Stream It at Home?

The dark comedy-fantasy film Poor Things is now out in a handful of theaters across the United States, and a full theatrical release will soon follow. So naturally, those of us who prefer to watch movies from the comfort of our couch are dying to know when we can stream the buzzworthy film.

Poor Things is a re-imagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein that’s based on a book by Alasdair Gray. This is the second collaboration between screenwriter Tony McNamara and director Yorgos Lanthimos; the pair worked together on The Favourite, a highly lauded film that brought in ten Oscar nominations and one win: an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Olivia Coleman.

The creative magic between McNamara and Lanthimos was clearly flowing again as they made Poor Things. Everything from the stellar cast to the fantastical production design is getting rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

In Poor Things, Emma Stone plays Bella Baxter, a Victorian woman who dies suddenly and is resurrected by a mad scientist, a perfectly cast Willem Defoe. Bella’s body is one of a 20-something, but she’s given the brain of an infant, so she has to grow up and learn, embarking on a journey to discover who she is, and how that whole “sex” thing works, all while bumbling around like a giant toddler.

An official trailer for Poor Things was released on June 8, 2023.

Christopher Abbott, Ramy Youssef, Jarod Carmichael, Kathryn Hunter, and Margaret Qualley also star.

So, when can we watch it at home?

The theatrical release was delayed by about three months due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Poor Things was originally supposed to hit theaters in early September 2023, but instead, the limited release date was on December 8. A nationwide release will follow on December 22, 2023.

If you don’t want to go to a theater, you’ll have to wait until Poor Things is released to streamers in a few months. Since Searchlight Pictures is owned by Disney, their movies wind up streaming on Hulu. You won’t find this movie streaming on Netflix or HBO Max, sorry.

While there’s no official streaming release date yet, based on past timeframes for streaming releases, you can likely count on watching Poor Things from the comfort of your home sometime around February 2024. We will update you as soon as we know the exact date.

(featured image: Searchlight Pictures)

