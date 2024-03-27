Now That We Know ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Is Coming, the Question Is WHEN?

Disney has confirmed it is reviving the long-stagnant Pirates of the Caribbean franchise with a reboot. Fans are now left wondering when Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will finally arrive in theaters.

Viewers have been waiting seven years for another film. Even before Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales premiered in 2017, there were reports that it would not be the final film in the series. Initially, the fifth and sixth films were to be filmed back-to-back but production never quite got off the ground. Then, Disney was met with its Johnny Depp problem after the actor was accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard, and a court case in the UK confirmed her account. However, after Depp sued Heard for defamation for identifying as an abuse survivor and his followers launched a widespread smear campaign against her, the threat of him returning to the franchise loomed.

The Hollywood labor strikes last summer also impacted progress on the movie. Recently, though, producer Jerry Bruckheimer had a positive update on the franchise. He confirmed the sixth film will be a reboot rather than a sequel, written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot. Although it was never necessary to bring back Depp’s overrated minor role as Jack Sparrow, the reboot makes it even easier to make the movie without him. The confirmation that the movie finally has a sense of direction and likely won’t include Depp has raised excitement for Pirates of the Caribbean 6‘s release.

When does Pirates of the Caribbean 6 come out?

Unfortunately, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 does not yet have an official release date. However, Bruckheimer did tease that it’s possible the movie will arrive on the big screen before his other major project Top Gun 3, especially since Pirates of the Caribbean 6 no longer has to wait on “certain actors” to come together. Still, neither movie has a set timeline, making it difficult to determine when they might arrive.

Like the other movies in the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is expected to be quite a large-scale production. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales came with a whopping estimated budget of $230 million, which gives one some idea of the sheer scale of these movies. Needless to say, a project this massive isn’t likely to be arriving on the big screen anytime soon.

Ultimately, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 isn’t expected until 2026 at the very earliest. However, its release will largely depend on how quickly production gets underway.

