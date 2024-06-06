‘Panchayat’ Director’s Comments Raise Hope for an Early 2026 Release Window for Season 4

Since its debut, The Viral Fever’s comedy-drama Panchayat has scored favorably among both critics and audiences and has become a staple show to binge in Indian households.

Recommended Videos

The third season of the show was released in late May, nearly coinciding with the results of the Indian general elections, which were disclosed on June 4. Social media in India has been aflutter with memes from the show drawing parallels to reality in the Indian political environment, escalating the show’s popularity. With season 3 already out, audiences are looking forward to what season 4 might bring.

Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra spoke to PTI (Press Trust of India) in May, divulging some key details about season 4 of the series:

We have started writing season four. For us, generally, there’s no break between two seasons. The third season is over and we have written three to four episodes (of season four) of the show. Press Trust of India

With regards to the long-term future of the show, Mishra added:

So far, we have thought about making seasons four and five. For season four, we have a clear idea, and there is a broader idea for season five. Press Trust of India

The series is Mishra’s full-fledged attempt at direction, following his work on the second season of Permanent Roommates and Humorously Yours!, respectively.

Panchayat debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2020, with season 2 releasing in 2022, followed by a 2024 release for season 3. The pattern suggests that the fourth season is likely to come out in 2026, but taking the director’s comments into account, it could premiere earlier than that since nearly half of it has already been written (all seasons of Panchayat have had eight episodes, with the trend likely to continue). Unknown factors could lead to a delay in production, which might further delay the release window, but a safe estimate suggests that the fourth season will drop sometime in early 2024.

The show is based around a young Indian graduate’s life as he lands a not-so-coveted job in a remote village. How he navigates the trials and tribulations of an unfamiliar environment, while scheming an escape via competitive exams, forms the major plot line of the show. Jitendra Kumar stars as the protagonist, Abhishek Tripathi, with Indian veteran actors Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta appearing in supporting roles. Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa round up the lead cast.

Seasons 1–3 of Panchayat are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy