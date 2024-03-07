‘Migration’ Is Coming to Netflix Soon—But You Can Stream It Even Earlier

Migration, Illumination’s lighthearted saga of a family of ducks exploring the unknown, is arriving on streaming platforms soon. But when will it get to Netflix?

Recommended Videos

Migration stars Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks as Mack and Pam Mallard, two duck parents who live in a pond in New England, when the time comes for them to fly south for the winter, they hesitantly set out on a journey to Jamaica, but end up in New York City instead. In the Big Apple, Mack, Pam, and their kids have the adventure of a lifetime and learn to broaden their horizons.

The film came out in theaters on December 22, 2023, which means that it’s fast approaching its streaming release. In fact, Migration is already available for digital purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV+, and other digital platforms. Here’s when you can expect it on Netflix—and how you can watch it on streaming even before that.

Universal has an arrangement with both Netflix and Peacock

In 2021, Universal Pictures, which owns Illumination, struck a deal with Netflix that allows the streamer to stream Universal animated feature films. According to the licensing agreement, Netflix can stream Universal animated films, including Migration, after Universal’s own streamer Peacock gets a chance.

The deal stipulates that Peacock can stream Universal animated films for four months following the theatrical release. After that, Netflix can release the films on its own platform.

That means that, judging from the timing of its theatrical and digital releases, Migration is likely to come to Peacock in April 2024. After its four-month run on Peacock, Migration will head to Netflix sometime in August 2024.

That means you can celebrate the coming fall foliage with an autumnal story of ducks on an adventure! There are worse ways to celebrate the end of summer: Migration currently has a 73% critics rating and an 88% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Not too shabby, for a family of ducks.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]