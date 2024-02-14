Do You Have to Sit in the Theater Longer to See a Post-Credits Scene for ‘Madame Web’?

After almost two hours of Cassie Webb’s visions, you’ll likely be ready to leave Madame Web as soon as the film comes to an end. But this is a superhero movie, after all. So does the movie have a post-credits scene you’ll need to stick around for?

The short answer? No. The long answer? Still no. Maybe it was just that the ending of the movie already set up a lot for the potential of these characters or maybe it really is a completely standalone story separate from the rest of the Sony-verse. Whatever the reasoning behind the choice, Madame Web does not have any post-credits scenes to set something up in a future story.

Look, not every movie needs to have them but we do need to know if they do or not. Some of us have to go to the bathroom and when we’re sitting through all of the credits, it can be a lot. But it’s also nice to see the names of the people who made the movie possible and give them their due. That’s kind of the good thing about the post-credits expectation, it forces us to sit and recognize that work.

But, in this case, there is not a post-credits scene showing 50-year-old Cassie Webb talking to Eddie Brock or a tease of what the Peter Parker from this movie is doing down the line. Honestly, the movie itself does a solid job of setting up the future for Cassie, Julia (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya (Isabela Merced).

Personally, I think you should want to stay through the credits anyway to celebrate filmmaking but if you really need to go, you can do so without worrying about missing any kind of scenes in the credits.

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

