‘Loudermilk’ Is Leaving Us Hanging—For Now

I don’t want 2%. I don’t want skim. I don’t want Pride-themed milk bones or Super Mario milk. I want my milk LOUD. I need Loudermilk—and I need it to return for another season.

Loudermilk is a show about a man who once loved to get loud—on alcohol, not milk. Sam Loudermilk was once a brash, cynical music critic with a penchant for the “demon drink” as the temperance movement would say. Now he’s turned over a new leaf, leaving the world of music journalism to run a support group for alcoholics. But how does he help his clients? By reading them to filth with his trademark brutal critiques; the sort of nasty reviews that would even make Pitchfork cringe. And of course, a little empathy dosed in here and there. The criticism is the shot, the kindness is the chaser.

Will there be a season 4?

As of now, Loudermilk has yet to be greenlit for a fourth season. Series co-creator Peter Farrelly hopes that the show will go on for seven seasons. But like a career in music journalism, it’s all up in the air. At the end of the third season, Sam Loudermilk just finished his music industry tell-all book. It was a huge hit. Now he’s back in the biz, hanging out with cool musicians at all the cool parties and being offered all sorts of cool drugs. But will he be able to commit to the boring life of sobriety that he once espoused to his group? Or is he pedal to the metal his way back into the music industry and leave all his down and out clients in the dust? Who knows? We’ll just have to cross our fingers for a series green light and find out for ourselves.

