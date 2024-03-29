When Will We Be Able to Watch Kong and Zilla Team Up From the Safety of Our Homes?

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has hit theaters and while you should, if you can, see these two titans joining forces on the biggest screen possible, you can eventually watch it on streaming. Just not any time soon.

Recommended Videos

With Warner Bros. movies, we at least know that they will eventually get to stream on the platform Max. And the studio does typically move them there in a somewhat timely manner. But it’s also seemingly dependent on whether or not The New Empire does great in theaters. If so, I wouldn’t expect a quick turn around to streaming. But again, I think this is one you’d want to see on the big screen.

Telling the story of Kong’s new life outside of Skull Island and living as the last of his kind, we get to see a real connection between the humans and the titans in The New Empire. But like the movies before it, seeing our big boy and his chonky friend (Godzilla) on the big screen is an experience like no other. Can you tell that I love these big ol’ titans so much?

But if you wanted to wait to watch it at home, you can probably expect to see The New Empire on Max sometime this summer. It took Wonka a long time to make it to Max with a window of 84 days between release and its streaming date. But movies like The Color Purple and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ended up on Max within about two months of release.

Meanwhile, it took months for Barbie to end up on Max because, well, it was doing so well in theaters. So the answer is really down to how well The New Empire does during its theatrical run and, for my boys, I hope that it’s a great success!

So as of right now, we just don’t know when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be streaming.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]