When Will ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Stomp Onto Streaming?

Godzilla Minus One dominated in theaters, and everyone wants to know: when can we finally watch this thing at home??

In the United States, Godzilla Minus One hit theaters on December 1. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, it is a new chapter in the monster franchise that began in the 1950s. Godzilla Minus One takes place right at the end of World War II and shows the decimation after the bombing of Japan. As they begin to rebuild, Godzilla appears and destroys all their progress. Of course, the ending opens up things for a new series of movies set in this time window. There are already rumors suggesting that the success of Godzilla Minus One guarantees a sequel.

Godzilla Minus One impressed critics, earning it high ratings, and has done well at the box office. Audiences praised the movie for mixing in historical events with a more classic monster story. For whatever reason, Godzilla seems to be a balm for our wounds. People love watching that big chonky monster tearing down buildings and destroying things. With everything going on in the world, it seems like Godzilla arrived just in time for us.

Although it is still playing in some theaters across America, the big question remains, when will it be streaming? Unfortunately, there is no set date for when Godzilla Minus One will be available on any streaming platform. Eventually, it should be available on digital rental services like Vudu or Amazon Prime. However, Godzilla Minus One has no official streaming tie-in. Other platforms, like Max, feature older Godzilla films, yet Godzilla Minus One remains unaffiliated with any major American production company. That means it may not wind up on subscription streamers like Netflix or Max.

(featured image: Toho International)

