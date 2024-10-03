Is there a Genmoji release date?

Give it to me straight, doc… is there any hope for Genmoji? Is it really coming out, or are we gonna be stuck in the dark ages of non-image generative yesteryear forever? I don’t know if my heart emoji can take much more of this waiting around.

What is Genmoji?

A Genmoji is an AI powered imagine generation technology. I guess you could say it’s like an emoji ChatGPT. Through the power of our soon to be machine overlords, you’ll soon be able to create custom emoji from a text prompt, or directly from images sourced from your phone. That’s right, you won’t be limited to only the emojis that come directly available on your iPhone. Now the internet with by absolutely lousy with new, custom made emojis that we’ll all once again have trouble deciphering. Along with Genmoji will come Image Playground, which will let users generate their own custom animations and illustrations. It’s a freaky new world, babes.

When is it coming out?

According to Bloomberg, the emoji apocalypse will coincide with the release of iOS 18.2, which is coming out in December. Users will also be able to get them included on the iPhone 16, for those wanna shell out a rent payment and a half of on one of them electric rectangles.

