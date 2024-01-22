Here’s What We Know About When and Where ‘Ferrari’ Will Be Streaming

Ferrari, the latest film from Michael Mann, details Enzo Ferrari’s (Adam Driver) life leading up to a historic loss for the company. A film focused on both the personal and professional life of the mogul, the movie is an interesting watch.

Ferrari stars Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, and more, and just hit theaters back in December. Enzo Ferrari, famous for creating the car company and previously having been a race car driver himself, is a complicated figure, especially in his personal life. Whether it was through his marriage to Laura (Cruz) or his relationship with Lina Lardi (Woodley), there is a lot about the man that people have become obsessed with over the years as Ferrari rose to fame on the Formula 1 circuit. All things that the Mann film gets into.

The film is described as follows: “Ferrari is set in the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing ten years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers’ passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia. ”

With awards season upon us, many want to know when they can stream the movie on platforms like Netflix. While we don’t know when that will happen, let’s talk about where you can watch Ferrari as soon as January 23.

When can we watch Ferrari?

As of right now, there is no news about when the movie will be released to a streaming platform for free or what platform that will be. So if it heads to Netflix, Max, or Prime Video (and the like), great! We just don’t know when that is going to happen. For now, you can watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, you’re just going to have to pay for it.

The DVD and Blu-ray release along with the ability to rent Ferrari means that more people are going to dive into this interesting film. How everyone will react to it? That’s what is going to be interesting. After all, remember when that fan made it clear to Adam Driver that he didn’t like the crash scenes? Well, you’ll get to see it for yourself when the movie comes our way.

Ferrari will be available for digital rental and purchase on January 23. The DVD and Blu-ray will be available on March 12. Until then, is it time to revisit some other Michael Mann movies? Want to rewatch Heat? Or dive into Adam Driver’s filmography? I suggest Paterson.

