Coraline is one of the most beloved stop-motion films, about a little girl who ventures into another world only to find it ruled by a terrifying “other mother,” and BOY is it not for kids. Well, it actually has a great message for kids, but it’s not an easy ride for the frequently frightened, yeah?

Coraline turned 15 years old this year and returned to cinemas, in 3D, for its anniversary. It’s been doing very well and has grossed over $11.6 million so far, which has gotten people asking … Could there be a Coraline 2? Certain people on social media have taken the opportunity to make AI-generated trailers of this movie, but that’s all they are: AI-generated trailers, designed to get you to click. There is no Coraline 2 in the works. Not now, not later on in 2024, and very probably never—although admittedly that’s due to circumstances out of the filmmakers’ control.

Although Coraline was directed by Henry Selick, it was based on a book written by Neil Gaiman, and Gaiman is at the moment at the center of some very serious sexual assault allegations and all of his creative works are in a sort of limbo right now. (Gaiman denies the allegations.) He is certainly not working on a Coraline 2 and it’s unlikely that there would ever be a sequel without him—thus, no sequel.

There was a proposed film that was briefly referred to as a sort of spiritual sequel to Coraline. This is The Ocean at the End of the Lane, another book of Gaiman’s that Selick planned to adapt. It would have been another stop-motion movie, and people were looking forward to it ever since the initial announcement in June 2024. But the allegations against Gaiman came just two months after that, and the project appears to have been put on hold.

So, no sequel to Coraline and no Ocean at the End of the Lane. But that’s okay. Better to let these things rest in peace, far away from their author.

