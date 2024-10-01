Is there a ‘Bluey’ Halloween episode?

It’s Halloween! Yep, the whole month of October is now given over to Halloween, sorry. I don’t make the rules. Time to settle back and watch the best Halloween episodes of your favorite shows. But if you’re a Bluey fan (or your kids are) you’re out of luck! There was never a Bluey Halloween episode!

Why? Well, it’s simply because Bluey was created by Australians and set in Australia. Australia doesn’t have the same relationship with the fall season that the United States does. Bear in mind, Australia is sunny at the time the US celebrates Halloween, and a sunny Halloween just doesn’t work. Add to that Australia’s distrust of a American holiday trying to make headway in their country (it’s seen as cultural overstep) and you get no Halloween. Some people might celebrate it, but not very many.

But if you’re after a spooky-flavored Bluey episode, try “Ghostbasket,” the last Bluey story before special The Sign. Bandit is trying to “sell” the Heeler family home to Chili, but keeps getting waylaid by Bluey and Bingo as the Grannies. The Grannies claim that the house is haunted by “Ghost Basket”, really Bingo in a laundry basket, and hijinks ensue. Chili eventually confronts Ghost Basket, who turns out to be “Rita” (Bingo’s granny persona). The grannies are pretend-thrown out of the house before Bandit shows up as “Ghost Wheelbarrow” to pretend-frighten Chili away. Then it ends dramatically on the reveal that, although everyone was playing a game, the house really is up for sale!

So you still have options if you want a Bluey Halloween. And who knows? Maybe the Heeler family will even holiday in the USA and experience Halloween one day.

