Is the Secret of the Ooze That It’s From Toronto?

You know, at this point, 2020 can’t phase me. Killer bugs? Old news. Hack politicians melting live on television? Come back when his head actually explodes. Green ooze filling a sinkhole in a residential street in Toronto? Why the heck not?

Nothing to see here – just a sinkhole on Hastings Ave. in Leslieville #Toronto pic.twitter.com/GvOtKzqDal — blogTO (@blogTO) November 20, 2020

The ooze appeared in the Toronto suburb of Leslieville, specifically, according to BlogTO, in a sinkhole “on Hastings Avenue, between Queen and Dundas Streets East.” And the neon green substance drew instant attention from the curious on social media. The fact that this stuff literally looks like they melted Slimer from Ghostbusters certainly is fascinating.

This is literally the plot of Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp https://t.co/d0nCaIl3Zi — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 20, 2020

DRINK THE SINKHOLE GOO BLEND IT WITH THE SARCOPHAGUS JUICE ADD A FEW DROPS OF MURDER HORNET SQUEEZINS DIP SOME TOMB BREAD INTO IT#GrittyOriginStory — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) November 20, 2020

There were references aplenty to explain this stuff. Toxic avengers. You Can’t Do That On Television (a Canadian show!) and Nickelodeon. But most folks came out of their shell because this goop reminded them of a very specific ooze.

I feel like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will climb up out of there to fight Doug Ford. https://t.co/BfFvBjrhjj — recovering himbo (@stevehancock) November 20, 2020

Real-life Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be an extremely 2020 ending, to be fair. https://t.co/XVWw909hx5 — 🍁 Alisha Grauso 🍂 (@AlishaGrauso) November 20, 2020

brb gotta go buy four baby turtles https://t.co/zN2VgfnGjc — The Ghost of Benjamin Harrison’s Pet Opossum (@MrReciprocity) November 20, 2020

But what WAS this stuff for real? The answer, the “authorities” claim, is that this is actually harmless dye that’s used to track for any other leaks from damaged pipes or other holes. All that water in the hole drains and repair people can find where it may be leaking out. Simple.

Which sounds plausible … but where is the fun in that?

Prepare the local pizza places. You’re gonna have some masked turtles popping up soon. https://t.co/fic9PlQvgU — Zesty Sunny (Heather) – #BLM (@ragdoll_riot) November 20, 2020

everyone in the replies being like it’s just dye they use: let me enjoy this https://t.co/UlW9QsAlNG — stay gay, ponyboy (@hkafterdark) November 20, 2020

FYI – this is the same stuff (the trace dye, not…slime) they use to dye the Chicago river green on St. Patrick’s Day. https://t.co/xGNkbXhzgI — bunny knucklebones (@bibliogrrl) November 20, 2020

they found the hole where mountain dew comes from https://t.co/z40dMURRVv — an abundance of 🍓 (@grindcorepiss) November 20, 2020

Only 42 days left in this year. How much weirder can we get?

(via: BlogToroto, image: screengrab)

