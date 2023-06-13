Will ‘Barbie’ Get a Kid-Friendly Rating?

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is set to be released next month and we (along with the rest of the internet) are very excited. However, one question remains: will it be suitable for a younger audience? Well, despite Barbie being a toy doll that is very much made and marketed for kids, the answer isn’t quite what you’d expect.

What is the rating for Barbie?

Unfortunately, we’re not actually sure. Neither the MPA, nor any of its international counterparts (such as the BBFC in the U.K.), has given it a rating yet. But from what the trailers suggest, it won’t be a G-rated film. It’s more likely that it will be given a PG-13 rating instead.

Why is the new Barbie movie rated PG-13?

In case you haven’t seen the trailers, there could be a few reasons for the PG-13 rating. Barbie looks like a silly film with quite a bit of adult humor, like Ken asking if he can stay over suggestively while Barbie looks confused, and Barbie asking her fellow Barbies if they “ever think about dying.”

Barbie appears to poke fun at the dolls and will appeal to those who once played with them rather than those who are currently doing so. Don’t worry, though, we have a breakdown of all of the animated films that feature the Mattel icon—and they’re child-friendly.

What is the plot of Barbie?

The plot follows Barbie and Ken as they venture outside of their home, Barbie Land, into the real world after she has an existential crisis that largely begins with her feet going flat. FLAT, people.

We also know that this film is going to be madness from the way Ryan Gosling has leaned into his “Ken-ergy,” and Gerwig calling the film a possible “career-ender.” We very much doubt it will, however, and we can’t wait to paint the town pink on July 21.

