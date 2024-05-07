Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix? Answered

Noted for its world-class animation and dark sense of humor, few animated webseries have been able to match the popularity and quality of The Amazing Digital Circus.

As the show grows in stature, viewers will be interested to know if The Amazing Digital Circus is on Netflix or not. Unfortunately, the webseries is not available to stream on Netflix. However, fans can access all the episodes of the critically acclaimed animated show on the official Glitch Productions YouTube channel. In fact, Glitch Productions general manager Jasmine Yang confirmed in a 2023 interview that the show won’t be released on any streaming platform, owing to the creative freedom YouTube provides.

The show is created and directed by Gooseworx, with Glitch Productions serving as the production company. The show came to life after the animator presented Glitch with three pitches, and then the company then reached out to him following the success of his animated short, Little Runmo. The art style of The Amazing Digital Circus is heavily inspired by computer games from the 1990s and 2000s era, and the characters are animated and modeled in Maya, with Unreal Engine being used for final rendering.

The series revolves around a group of humans who try their best to maintain their sanity after getting trapped in a circus-themed virtual reality game. Lizzie Freeman (Pomni), Alex Rochon (Caine), Michael Kovach (Jax), Amanda Hufford (Ragatha), Marissa Lenti (Gangle), Sean Chiplock (Kinger), Ashley Nichols (Zooble), and Gooseworx (Bubble) are part of the main cast, with Elsie Lovelock, Vera Tan, and Jack Hawkins lending their voices to supporting characters.

The show’s pilot was well received, getting 100 million views in a month after its premiere, along with four million likes. The series has developed a cult following over time, with its mature sense of humor and character depth resonating with audiences. Two episodes of the first season have come out so far, with eight more to follow. The most recent episode was released on Friday, May 3.

(featured image: Glitch Productions)

