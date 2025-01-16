‘Is that a joke?’: Trump’s credibility shot down by Biden after a reporter insults his ceasefire efforts

Israel and Palestine may have reached a ceasefire agreement that includes the release of hostages on both sides, including those Palestinian hostages being held by Israel. Donald Trump has, decidedly, tried to take credit for the ceasefire after Joe Biden’s administration helped.

When Biden gave a press conference about the ceasefire, he explained what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had planned and at this time, we don’t know the full extent of the ceasefire. The good news is that the attacks on Gaza will come to an end. But instead of journalists excited that the genocide in Gaza was going to stop, they had to ask the currently sitting president about Trump.

As Biden was walking away, a journalist asked “Who does the history books credit for this, Mr. President, you or Trump?” First of all, it was not a task completed by an American President. There were a number of factors that led to Netanyahu to finally stop his relentless attack on Palestinians. But still, because of how Trump was reacting to this news, it led to many wondering if the credit would go to the President-elect.

Biden slowly turned around, looked at the reporter over his shoulder, and said “Is that a joke?” and when the reporter said no, he then just walked away.

Reporter: "Who does the history books credit for this, Mr. President, you or Trump?"



Biden: "Is that a joke?" pic.twitter.com/S1RcchXScK — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 15, 2025

Frankly, the situation is insane. Why are we as a society so concerned about which man gets credit when thousands of innocent Palestinians have died because of Netanyahu’s choices? What we should be talking about is the news that all of the hostages will be returned to their homes, including those Palestinian ones that were being held in Israel.

But instead, we’re watching as Trump claims a victory that is not his and is not what is important here. The fact that we have had to talk about this multiple times is beyond sad and what is good is that the bombing in Gaza will finally come to an end.

