Is Thanos going to be in ‘Squid Game’ season 3?

Fly me to the moon! Last December, the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed gem, Squid Game, made a return with its second season. Squid Game takes the concept of death games and uses them to explore how detrimental capitalism is to those it doesn’t benefit. It also has a number of memorable characters across both seasons.



Squid Game season 2 introduced fans to several fresh characters, but naturally, not everyone makes it to the very end of the season. One of the standout new characters is Thanos (T.O.P), a rapper who does a lot of drugs and has a blast during the games because of them. Thanos is a fan favorite and added a certain flair to the latest season of Squid Game. But will he be in the third season and did he survive until the end?

Recommended Videos

Will Thanos be in season 3 of Squid Game?

(Netflix)

During the games, Thanos ruffled more than a few feathers and caused numerous deaths. His flashy antagonism was bound to lead him to a bad place. Does that play into whether or not he’ll be in season 3? It certainly does! Unfortunately, Thanos won’t return for the third and final season of Squid Game.

During the penultimate episode, “O X,” a fight broke out in the restroom between characters who voted to stop the games and those who voted to continue. Thanos attempted to strangle a character for going against him and he got stabbed in the neck with a fork. Of course, there’s a level of disbelief in the aftermath, but Squid Game isn’t afraid to kill its characters, so that can only mean one thing.

The season 2 finale, “Friend or Foe,” kicked off with the continuation of the fight and Thanos is visibly stabbed in the neck a second time. It leads him to bleed out and die during the brawl in the restroom, and that’s the last we see of him.

You can watch all episodes of Squid Game on Netflix.



The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy