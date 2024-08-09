Ryan Reynolds Had a Cheeky Response for a Friend Cut Out of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to rule the roost at the box office, fans have drawn endless entertainment from the sheer number of cameos the latest Marvel flick holds.

However, there was one key appearance that was edited out of the cameo-filled affair. The actor whose scenes were cut from the final edit is Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds’ close friend, and along with him the co-owner of Welsh soccer club Wrexham F.C. McElhenney recently took to X to channel his disappointment, leaving a cheeky jab along with a picture from the set of himself and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

I traveled 6 thousand miles to shoot my cameo. I hope you enjoyed it because the theater I was watching in had mistakenly cut it out. Since I KNOW Ryan wouldn’t do me like that, I look forward to catching the movie and my cameo again today! #DeadpoolandWolverine pic.twitter.com/0yhZqLuiLz — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) July 26, 2024

Reynolds issued a swift response to his friend, with an equally tongue-in-cheek remark. He wrote, “It was definitely just that one theater and I am looking into this IMMEDIATELY.” Reynolds has been very active on X since the movie was released, driving its popularity every higher with the promotion, and it would’t be surprising if this exchange took place for a similar reason.

Deadpool & Wolverine serves as a love letter to the Fox universe, which gave fans the gift of the X-Men movies, introducing iconic characters such as Wolverine, Magneto, and Professor X. Among the movie’s many cameos are some familiar faces from the Fox universe making special appearances: Chris Evans as Johnny Storm, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Wesley Snipes as Blade, and many more.

Meanwhile, the movie continues to dominate at the box office, despite other Hollywood releases stacking up against it. As of Wednesday, the Shawn Levy film had crossed the $900 global box office mark and is expected to cross the highly coveted $1 billion figure by the upcoming weekend. It currently sits at the eighth spot in the all-time list of MCU movies in terms of commercial prowess.

Deadpool & Wolverine has especially been well received in the China and U.K. markets, grossing $49.6M and $48M respectively, with Mexico, Australia, and a few European countries providing a steady boost.

