Is ‘Past Lives’ Streaming? Answered

Written and directed by Celine Song, Past Lives is one of 2023’s most life-affirming yet heartbreaking movies. If you missed it in theatres, don’t worry—there are plenty of ways to watch it at home.

Starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro, Past Lives questions the choices we make in life and explores what it’s like to rekindle old friendships and contemplate lost love. Nora (Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) were deeply close childhood friends in South Korea before Nora and her family emigrated to the U.S. Years later, Hae Sung finds Nora on Facebook, and the two rediscover their bond, culminating in a shared week in New York that has Nora, Hae Sung, and Nora’s husband Arthur (Magaro) questioning their choices, relationships, and the concepts of fate and destiny. You can read our review of Past Lives here.

So, if you’re interested in Celine Song’s directorial debut, you’re in luck—Past Lives is now available for you to watch from the comfort of your own sofa. Past Lives is available to rent or buy from the following VOD platforms: the A24 app, Apple TV and iTunes, Amazon, the Google Play store, YouTube, Vudu, and Microsoft. It can also be purchased physically on DVD and Blu-ray from the usual retailers. Note that if you buy a physical copy, it also comes with a complimentary digital copy.

Recently, Warner Bros. Discovery and A24 announced that over 100 of A24’s films would be freely available to stream for subscribers on Max, HBO, and Cinemax. When Past Lives will become available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s platforms is currently unclear, however.

Past Lives is in the running for a number of Academy Award nominations, so there’s no better time to watch it than now.

(featured image: A24)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]