Everything You Need To Know About ‘Monkey Man’s Streaming Release

The wait for Monkey Man is almost over—that is, unless you’re waiting to watch it on streaming. If you don’t want to head out to the movie theaters for this action-packed film, you may be waiting a while longer to watch it from the comfort of your home.

Personally, I wouldn’t want to watch this for the first time at home. It is visually stunning and a story that deserves to be seen on the big screen. But if you are determined to wait until you can watch it from home, we don’t have an exact date, but we do have an idea of where we can watch Monkey Man when the time comes.

As is the case with Universal Pictures’ movies, you can watch Monkey Man when it is released to streaming on Peacock, just as Oppenheimer was. Now, depending on the success of Monkey Man, it may be a while before you can watch it there. Movies like Oppenheimer took over seven months to end up on streaming for free.

But sometimes it is as soon as 100 days after the release of the film. Right now, we just don’t know. Monkey Man could (and should) be wildly successful, which might delay it hitting streaming. So, for now, we at least know that it is going to end up on Peacock when the time comes.

Why not go and see it in theaters, though, if you have the means? It is truly a breathtaking film to watch, and you get to support Dev Patel in the process! What can be better than that? Until we know more about when Monkey Man will hit streaming or when it will have a digital release, we know that he’s heading to theaters this April 5, and it is a movie that you’re not going to want to miss!

