Are the ‘Maze Runner’ Movies Available on Netflix?

The Maze Runner movies, starring Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Will Poulter, and Ki Hong Lee, were a staple of the 2010s young adult dystopia boom. As the genre has enjoyed a resurgence of late, with The Hunger Games recently releasing a brand-new prequel, one might be tempted to dive back into the scorched and violent world ruled by WICKED.

So, where can you watch The Maze Runner, The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, and The Maze Runner: The Death Cure?

Is The Maze Runner available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, The Maze Runner trilogy is only available on Netflix in select countries. Currently, they cannot be found in the U.S. or the U.K. However, if you’re in New Zealand, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, or South Africa, for instance, you can access all or some of the Maze Runner movies on Netflix. It really depends on which region you’re in.

If you’re in the U.K., and you want to catch up with Thomas and the gang, you can find all three Maze Runner movies on Disney+. This is because the movies were originally distributed by 20th Century Fox, which Disney officially acquired in 2019. The Maze Runner movies aren’t available on Disney+ in the U.S., however, because they were uploaded under the Star banner internationally, which hosts all the mature, Fox, and Hulu content that Disney owns.

In the U.S., all three Maze Runner movies are available to rent or buy digitally on various platforms, including Apple TV+, Google Play, and YouTube. You can also stream the first and third movies via FuboTV, the second is currently still available on Max, and the third film is also available to stream on FXNow. However, you’ll need a relevant subscription to access these platforms.

Remember, if the movies aren’t easily available to you, you can relive the story by reading James Dashner’s Maze Runner books, as well. I promise you, they’re just as riveting as the movies (perhaps even more so).

