Christine Baranski just dropped the best news about ‘Mamma Mia 3’

My time has finally come. Fans of Mamma Mia and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again have been waiting for news of a third installment to the movie. There have been whispers about it but nothing is set in stone. And then came Christine Baranski.

The first two films featured the music of ABBA with some repeat songs mixed in both movies. While ABBA has an impressive category, a third movie would probably have to do the same music-wise and that’s fine by me. Especially since it is now seemingly confirmed to be on the minds of those involved.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the last question asked of Baranski was whether or not she had an update on the third Mamma Mia movie. “I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favorite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3,” Baranski said. “She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, ‘Oh, I wish it could happen!’ Judy Kramer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Kramer to get everybody back together.”

So I am sorry but WHAT?! Confirmed happening? Like I can sing from the rooftops once again? When I saw Here We Go Again in theaters, I left and literally skipped down the street. This whole universe is so happy and infectious. So getting to go back and hear more covers of ABBA songs sounds like a dream.

These movies are just pure joy

Baranski went on to note that happiness is what made these movies so special. “It’s just the kind of movie that makes people happy. Witnessing how much people are showing up for these Democratic campaign rallies now, there’s a lot of smiles, a lot of laughter,” she said.

“People are drawn to happiness and to joy, not doom and gloom. Mamma Mia made so many millions of people around the world happy,” she continued. “Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That’s part of its charm. When I’m in Europe, I can’t tell you how many little girls want to be photographed with Tanya. It troubles me a little, that Tanya’s their favorite character. (Laughs) But, hey, we’re always attracted to that kind of snappy, sexy lady. Maybe we can get Kamala to use one of the Abba songs?”

I would love it if Kamala Harris just busted out into her own rendition “Knowing Me, Knowing You.” That’s the kind of rally I want to go to.

We don’t know for sure that this is all happening but as Baranski said, if Judy Kramer wants it done, she will get it done and I will happily see it in theaters as many times as physically possible.

