So You Want to Know Whether or Not You Can Watch ‘Madame Web’ At Home …

The conversation online is currently all about Madame Web. Not for the better because most everyone is making fun of it but if you want to be a part of the chat, you probably need to see the movie. Hey, at least we’re all talking about it!

In order to do that though, you probably want to know if you can suffer at home or if you have to venture outside and head to the movie theaters to do so. Right now, you can only watch Madame Web in theaters. Which has the potential to be kind of fun if you get the right group of people together and maybe a drinking game out of it.

But what if I want to heckle it at home?

Currently, there is no news on when we’ll see Madame Web on streaming. You could then be part of the “I watched this on the airplane” crew like how many people eventually got around to Morbius. The thing is: Most people still find these big Spider-Man movies fun to watch in theaters, regardless of, well, everything.

With Madame Web, you get a soundtrack of 90s music despite it being set in 2003 and you get to watch as a man who isn’t a good guy crawls up walls. (Other than that, the action is suprisingly limited for a Spider-Man-adjacent movie.) But if you do go to the movie theaters, you can at least say you’re doing your part to keep them alive so that’s something, right?

So no, Madame Web is not currently streaming but you can support your local movie theaters and the hordes of people mad, nostalgic, or just laughing at it online. Why not be part of the fun, if you can?

(featured image: Sony Pictures)

