One of the most gorgeous films of the 21st century is finally available to stream

In 2007, fresh off my recent obsession with Lee Pace in Pushing Daisies, I started to watch everything I could from his then-current backlog of projects. One of the projects that stuck with me was 2006’s The Fall, a sprawlingly gorgeous film that is part fantasy, part reality.

Directed by Tarsem Singh, The Fall follows the story of stuntman Roy Walker (Pace) as he is paralyzed in a hospital after a fall. There he meets a child named Alexandria (Catinca Untaru), who has a broken arm, and they strike up a friendship. He tells her fantastical and vibrant tales that the viewer is immediately swept up into.

A major part of the film’s allure is how it weaves these scenes together. The juxtaposition from the hyper-saturated landscape of Roy’s stories to the stark, grim reality of the hospital is jarring in the best way. You lose yourself in those stories, just like Alexandria, and are then dropped unceremoniously back into the real world. It is a testament to Singh’s direction and storytelling.

So where is The Fall streaming?

For a time, you really couldn’t find The Fall anywhere. In fact, I recently purchased the DVD. I have good news, though, as The Fall is now streaming on Mubi! Though the film’s streaming release was announced back in July, Lee Pace confirmed The Fall’s availability in an Instagram post on Friday, September 27.

I’ve been a fan of Pace’s career for many years, and it’s easy to see why he has always spoken very fondly about this film. Without spoiling anything, because I want everybody to experience this adventure, it is genuinely one of his best films. It is one of my personal favorites as well. Pace has a real gift for bringing characters like this to life. I am so excited to see this film reach a new audience. It deserves much more praise. Watch it for Lee Pace! Just prepare the tissues as well.

