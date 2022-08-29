Fans React to the ‘House of the Dragon’ Theme Song Surprise and Honestly? It’s Funny!

Imagine you’re a fan of Westeros and Game of Thrones and you’re waiting for the new theme for HBO’s House of the Dragon spinoff to drop. For many of us, the opening credits of Game of Thrones were a no-skip situation because the theme song is a bop. So, when HotD rolled up, we all just assumed we’d be getting a new theme song to rock out to. What we got instead was … well … different and not different at the same time.

Gone is the journey through Westeros on a map and now we are blood traveling through a stone city. Andddddddd that’s where the differences end. Yes, if you missed the good ole “Game of Thrones Theme” and wished it would make a weekly return back into your life, you’re in luck! The song is back, filling the title sequence in the second episode of House of the Dragons and I did, in fact, cackle out loud the minute that it happened.

There were those of us who loved it. Like truly the minute the theme started, I cackled, cheered, and screamed along to the tune like I did during Game of Thrones and all felt right in the world once more.

When the original Game of Thrones music played during the House of the Dragon intro. pic.twitter.com/aTK6jyZlTq — André L. Hopson (@dreezydasnowman) August 29, 2022

Because who out there doesn’t still rock out to the Game of Thrones theme.

And then there are those who hate it so much so that they are just tweeting about what they wish the theme was instead of repurposing the same song.

HBO should have slipped Ramin Dwajadi an extra 500k to make a theme to be the next decade’s most iconic opening. Reusing GoT’s does not fit HotD thematically at ALL. It needed a Targaryen twist at least. And make it somber. The visuals are also very…like idk what im looking at. — Y | laena thinker. (@DANYSPHOENlX) August 28, 2022

To be honest, it truly is either you were extremely into it or absolutely hated it. I’ve seen only a few people in between the two.

so i just watched the opening credits for house of the dragon and i really did not like it. the blood thing looks ridiculous and is so corny… and i was so excited to hear the main theme of HOTD only for them to reuse the one from game of thrones pic.twitter.com/EqxmtqHDIi — amaerys (@daenerysvisenya) August 28, 2022

Just accept the vibes

To be honest, I figured that I would love House of the Dragon because it had one of my all time favorite actors on it (in Matt Smith) and because I enjoyed Game of Thrones, but I wasn’t prepared for how I was going to feel going into this show. I just feel like spending Sunday nights watching House of the Dragon and tweeting along.

And if that means that we have the same exact theme song instead of a new one, then so be it. Now, I just need Adam Scott to start tweeting “DRAGON” and all will be complete.

THRONES😭 — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 15, 2015

