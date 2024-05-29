Is This the End for Becky Lynch and WWE?

It’s been a rough week for WWE superstar Becky Lynch.

Having begun the week as Women’s World Champion, the seven-time WWE title holder has been center stage ever since she won April’s Battle Royal to determine who would take over as champ in Rhea Ripley’s absence. After holding the title for just over a month, Becky dropped the belt to Liv Morgan on Saturday after a tumultuous match at King of the Ring in Saudi Arabia — and after the events of last night’s Raw, it looks like Becky might be leaving WWE altogether.

Why Do Fans Think Becky Lynch is Leaving WWE?

If dropping the belt to Liv wasn’t enough, Becky suffered insult to injury after failing to recapture the title this week on Raw, having been granted a rematch as a result of Dominik Myterio’s meddling in her match with Liv at King of the Ring. But yet again, Dirty Dom proved to be a thorn in Becky’s side. After seemingly attempting to help Becky leave the steel cage match, Dominik ended up helping Liv Morgan secure another win and retain her title.

Following the match, Liv Morgan planted a kiss on Dominik and waltzed out, shocking the WWE universe and leaving a beaten-down Becky to suffer yet another botched loss at the hands of Liv and Dom. But as fans on X have pointed out, this isn’t just any loss—the steel cage match with Liv was the last match Becky was required to wrestle under her current WWE contract.

What Happens When Becky Lynch’s Contract Expires?

According to a report from PWTorch, Becky Lynch’s current contract with WWE is set to expire on June 1—meaning that if she doesn’t agree to a new deal by Sunday, she’ll be a free agent. Hypothetically, Becky could then go to any promotion she wants—and likely be welcomed with open arms (and a hefty paycheck). AEW seems like a prime candidate if Lynch were to leave the WWE. After all, one of her fellow horsewomen Sasha Banks is already there, wrestling under the ring name Mercedes Moné.

Still, just because Becky *could* leave WWE doesn’t mean she will. For starters, Lynch’s husband Seth Rollins recently renewed his own lucrative contract with WWE, and Lynch has previously expressed in interviews that she feels confident she’ll be able to negotiate a deal.

In the same article speculating on the status of Becky’s WWE contract, PWTorch also reports that Lynch “Is not, according to what she’s telling people in WWE, going to AEW imminently,” and that “multiple sources with insights into her situation indicate she is taking a hiatus.”

Will Becky Lynch Return to WWE?

In all likelihood? Yes. Though she may have suffered a rough loss at the hands of Liv and the Judgement Day, Becky Lynch has a storied history with the WWE, and the chances of her last match with the company not even being a clean pin are slim to none. Though Lynch hasn’t made any official comment yet, she did take to X following her loss on Raw to share a photo with a cryptic caption.

Simply captioned “To be continued,” the tweet features a photo of Lynch backstage, back to the camera walking away from the ring post-match. Monday’s Raw also featured a segment in which Becky took recent NXT call-up Lyra Valkyrie under her wing and gave her a few words of wisdom — though the moment had a distinctly melancholy tone to it.

This felt like a “passing of the torch moment” between Becky and Lyra…#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/bTzWTbW3hD — Andrew (@bigtimeEST) May 28, 2024

Between the X post and her message for Lyra, signs seem to point to Becky stepping away from the ring for now, but not forever. As Lynch takes some much-deserved time off to celebrate her husband Seth’s birthday and spend time with their daughter Roux, Lyra will continue to hold down the fort on Raw, now the only remaining face on the women’s roster.

