Is AvengerCon A Real Marvel Convention?

There’s a lot to love about the new Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, which follows Pakistani-American teen Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as she discovers her own superpowers. But perhaps the most winning element of all is Kamala’s depiction as a consummate fangirl. She makes YouTube videos about her favorite Avenger, Captain Marvel, she’s into cosplay, and more than anything, she wants to attend AvengerCon with her best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz). We see you, girl.

Much of the series premiere is devoted to Kamala scheming to attend the fan convention and trying to convince her parents to let her go. And it’s easy to see why: as devoted Avengers fans, the first-ever AvengerCon is a must-see for the two teens. It’s also a major set piece for the first episode, as Kamala hopes to debut her Captain Marvel look and win the cosplay contest. AvengerCon is another in the MCU’s meta moments, following Rogers: The Musical in Hawkeye.

Naturally, Marvel fans were curious about a real-life AvengerCon. Sure, there is San Diego Comic-Con, and a host of other fan conventions across the glob that feature plenty of Marvel action. There’s also the Avengers Campus at Disneyland, a section of California Adventure devoted to all things MCU. But will we ever see an IRL AvengerCon?

During a virtual press conference for the series, Feige was asked if AvengerCon could actually happen. “I think that might be fun to do sometime, yes,” he replied. Feige also revealed that Ms. Marvel was filming next door to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that the film’s Spider-Men (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire) likely snuck over in their costumes to check out the display. Now that’s meta.

Would you go to AvengerCon? Or do you think the MCU has already saturated traditional fan conventions?

