Can You Watch ‘American Fiction’ Through Streaming?

American Fiction is worth the hype. Critics walked out of the Toronto International Film Festival adoring the film, praising Cord Jefferson’s critique of the consumption and propagation of Black stereotypes in pop culture—which only leaves audiences to wonder where and when they can stream it.

The film, which brings Percival Everett’s novel Erasure to the silver screen, stars Jeffrey Wright as a novelist and professor who decides to write a damning condemnation of Black caricatures and tropes in American mainstream culture. Wright’s protagonist, however, is shocked to find that his book becomes an instant hit, forcing him to reckon with the very force he originally looked to lampoon.

American Fiction premiered in theaters on December 15 with a limited release, followed by an additional, wider run on December 22. Interested in watching the film from home? Here’s what you need to know.

Can you watch American Fiction on streaming?

Unfortunately, no. You won’t be able to catch American Fiction at home on December 15 nor December 22. The film opens with an exclusive debut in theaters, and no plans have been announced yet for a streaming release.

Granted, Amazon MGM Studios is distributing Jefferson’s flick, so it’s likely the 117-minute movie will eventually make its way over to Amazon’s streaming platform. In fact, American Fiction has been so critically acclaimed that it might just be the major streaming win Amazon Prime Video needs, pulling in new customers who have overlooked Jeff Bezos’ entertainment offering before.

In the meantime, interested viewers can catch American Fiction on December 15 if they live in New York City, Los Angeles, or Austin. One week later, the film begins its wider theatrical launch, assuring suburban and rural audiences can finally catch American Fiction for themselves. Jefferson’s movie is set to perform well at the box office during the Christmas break, which means we’ll likely update this article when the film inevitably hits streaming sometime in, say, 2024.

(feature image: Amazon MGM Studios)

