The ‘Fourth Wing’ Sequel Is Arriving Sooner Than You Think!

Have you worn out your copy of Fourth Wing already? Good news, Iron Flame‘s release date is sooner than you think!

Iron Flame is the second book in the Empyrean series by Rebecca Yarros. The first book, Fourth Wing, came out earlier this year and blew up the internet. Book accounts all over TikTok and Instagram were singing the praises of this adult fantasy novel. It tells the story of Violet Sorrengail as she traverses the brutal Basgiath War College to become a dragon rider. Against all odds, Violet succeeds in becoming a rider to not just one but two dragons. One of myfavorite parts is that the dragons can talk to her telepathically.

Of course, Fourth Wing isn’t just an adventure fantasy—it is also a romance. Violet falls for the morally grey master of shadows, Xaden, and the scenes between them are so hot that Violet starts an unintentional fire while they are intimate.

The first book left readers on a bit of a cliffhanger. Violet had just been told everything she understood about the world was a lie. She feels betrayed by Xaden and shocked to find out her long-dead brother is alive and fighting for the enemy. Or was she with the enemy the entire time? There are a lot of questions we need answered. Luckily, the second book will arrive sooner rather than later.

When does Iron Flame come out?

Iron Flame will be available in bookstores everywhere on November 7, 2023. Several online retailers will allow you to pre-order the book and have it delivered to your home. There are even special editions of the books available online that you may not find in person at the stores. I’m being safe and already have my copy on pre-order. Once it arrives, I want no one to speak to me until I have finished reading the entire thing. We need more dragons and more Xaden, stat.

Happy reading!

