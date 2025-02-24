‘Invincible’ season 3 episode 6 release date, confirmed

Invincible has returned to Prime Video, and viewers invested in the third season of the intense superhero series will be pleased to know episode 6 has a confirmed release date.

Viewers may recall that Invincible season 2 was broken into two parts, which were released several months apart. Fortunately, no such break has been scheduled for season 3. The show will return for episode 6 in its regularly scheduled slot on Thursday, February 27, at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET on Prime Video. The episode will be titled “All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry.” Considering only three episodes are left in Invincible season 3, the sixth episode may pick up the pace and start leading into the season finale.

What to expect from Invincible season 3 episode 6

Ahead of Invincible season 3 episode 6’s release, the show’s official X account dropped the episode trailer. The short trailer reveals that the episode will introduce yet another new villain: Powerplex (Aaron Paul).

This week on Episode 6, a personal favorite of the Admincible editor… Aaron Paul as Powerplex. Yeah, bitch!!! pic.twitter.com/1laOCEuezV — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) February 24, 2025

Based on the trailer, Powerplex appears to be out for revenge. He blames Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) for the deaths that occurred during his battle with Omni-Man (J. K. Simmons) in Chicago in season 1. It looks like his superpower includes controlling electricity. In the comics, Powerplex is able to absorb kinetic energy during battles and direct it back at his opponent. Given his unique powers, he could be one of Mark’s most formidable adversaries yet.

The episode will also likely revisit what happened in Chicago, as Mark and his family appear to be attending a memorial for the victims when Powerplex attacks. In the comics, Powerplex’s sister is among the victims. Hence, Mark will face an opponent who is not only physically challenging but will likely challenge him psychologically as he reminds him of what happened in Chicago.

