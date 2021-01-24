Amazon Prime Video has released a first look clip from their upcoming animated superhero series Invincible. Based on the Image Comics title by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the series follows budding superhero Mark Grayson aka Invincible (The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yeun) who was raised by his father his father Nolan Grayson, better known as superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). The clip features the superpowered father and son playing a game of catch while floating in the air. They discuss carrying the mantle of superheroism as the casually toss a ball back and forth around the planet. You know, classic father son stuff.

We then see Invincible showing off his new supersuit as he overlooks the city. The first season will be comprised of 8 episodes, each an hour long. The first three episodes will premiere in March, and then the rest will be released weekly. Invincible also features the vocal talents of Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, and Mae Whitman, to name a few.

But don’t let the animation and tender parenting moments fool you: Invincible will be an R-rated series. Although I can’t imagine it being more violent or profane than Amazon’s other R-rated superhero series The Boys, Invincible offers more mature superhero hijinks for the streaming service.

Invincible premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 26.

(via io9, featured image: screencap/Amazon Prime Video)

Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga is apparently too reliant on Mary Sue tropes. We can’t relate. (via Variety)

Let’s dig deep into those commercial breaks in WandaVision. (via Collider)

New visuals released for season 5 of My Hero Academia! (via comicbook.com)

We’re here for all the Dwayne Johnson parenting content:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) How do you patch a problem like Cyberpunk 2077? (via Kotaku)

The first trailer for S4 of Black Lightning is here:

A Cobra-Kai themed workout with Tae-Bo creator Billy Blanks? Yes please! (via CBR)

Hope you’re having a sweet Sunday, Mary Suevians!

